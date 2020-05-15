Lawmakers take on Whitmer in court over emergency powers

FILE – In this May 1, 2020 file photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, The state of Michigan has announced a settlement in a lawsuit over poor reading skills that was filed on behalf of Detroit schoolchildren, weeks after a federal appeals court issued a groundbreaking decision recognizing a constitutional right to education and literacy. Whitmer and the plaintiffs announced the agreement early Thursday, May 14. They say the settlement “will help secure the right of access to literacy for students in Detroit who faced obstacles they never should have faced.” (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, Pool, File)

The state of emergency ordered by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is being challenged in court today.

The case of Michigan House of Representatives and Michigan Senate v. Gretchen Whitmer is being put before Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Diane Stephens.

She is expected to decide whether Whitmer has authority to extend the state of emergency because of the coronavirus pandemic or whether she’s overstepping her bounds.

You can watch the proceedings on the Court of Claims YouTube channel.

6 News is following the hearing and will update this story.