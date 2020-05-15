Lawmakers take on Whitmer in court over emergency powers

The state of emergency ordered by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is being challenged in court today.
The case of Michigan House of Representatives and Michigan Senate v. Gretchen Whitmer is being put before Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Diane Stephens.
She is expected to decide whether Whitmer has authority to extend the state of emergency because of the coronavirus pandemic or whether she’s overstepping her bounds.
You can watch the proceedings on the Court of Claims YouTube channel.
6 News is following the hearing and will update this story.