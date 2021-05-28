Lawmakers try again to remove the license requirement to carry a concealed pistol

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Republicans in the State Senate have introduced a package of bills that would allow most people to carry a concealed pistol without a license.

Right now, state law prohibits carrying a concealed weapon without a license, but there is an exemption for hunting knives. The main bill in this legislative pack would expand that exemption to include pistols.

Only people who are banned from legally owning a firearm under state or federal law would be prohibited from concealed carry.

A similar bill was introduced in the State House back in 2017 but died in committee without ever getting a vote on the House floor.

The other bills in this new pack would update, change, or remove references to concealed weapons licenses or violations in other parts of state law. For example, unlawful possession of a pistol, currently a four-year felony, would be struck from a list of public safety laws.

All of the bills have been referred to the State Senate Committee on Government Operations.