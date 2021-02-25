Lawmakers want computer coding to count as a foreign language

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Two Republican lawmakers in Lansing want to let students satisfy the state’s foreign language requirement by learning to code computers.

They introduced House Bill 4326 yesterday. It would modify the Michigan Revised School Code of 1976, which currently requires students to get at least two credits in a language other than English before they can get a high school diploma.

A subsection of that bill already clarifies that American Sign Language counts toward that requirement. This bill would add another subsection to establish that “computer coding” is also considered a language other than English.

Click here to read the bill for yourself. The proposed changes to language requirements can be found on page 5.