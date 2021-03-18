Lawmakers want to allow organ transplants between HIV-positive patients

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A bipartisan bill in Lansing would open the door for people who are HIV-positive to accept organs donated by people who also test positive for the virus.

Right now, all blood donated for transfusion and tissue donated for transplant must be tested for HIV or antibodies for the virus. If the test is positive, the blood or tissue can’t be used. The only exception is if someone is donating blood exclusively for their own transfusion needs.

House Bill 4521, introduced this week, would add a new section to that law allowing for organ transplants if both the donor and recipient are HIV-positive, as long as the donor and recipient agree to it.

If passed, the bill could shorten the transplant waiting time for HIV-positive patients. That is a point of major concern since treatments like antiretroviral therapies can allow HIV-positive people to have a normal life expectancy.

According to Stanford Health Care, “most patients with HIV/AIDS are dying from end-stage organ disease and organ failure rather than AIDS-associated opportunistic infections.”

Click here to read House Bill 4521 for yourself.

Knowing your HIV status is important and can help save lives. Click here for information and resources from the Lansing Area AIDS Network.