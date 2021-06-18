Lawmakers want to celebrate Juneteenth with fireworks

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A bipartisan group of Lansing lawmakers wants to let people in Michigan celebrate our newest federal holiday just like all the others: with fireworks.

That group introduced House Bill 5063 this week. It would add June 18th and 19th to the list of days on the calendar when consumer fireworks are allowed. On both days, the fireworks would have to stop by 11:45 p.m.

It has been referred to the State House Committee on Regulatory Reform.

Juneteenth, celebrated on June 19th, marks the anniversary of the day Union troops announced the Emancipation Proclamation in Galveston, Texas in 1865. This marked the end of legal slavery in the United States.