Lawmakers want to legalize religiously significant plants and fungi

View of peyote cactus at the desert near the town of Real de 14, in San Luis Potosi State, Mexico on July 17, 2013. AFP PHOTO/ALFREDO ESTRELLA (Photo credit should read ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images)

LANSING (WLNS) – Two Democrats in the State Senate want to decriminalize certain psychoactive plants and fungi used for religious reasons.

State Senators Jeff Irwin and Adam Hollier introduced Senate Bill 631 on Thursday.

It would amend Michigan’s laws for controlled substances to create exceptions for entheogenic plants and fungi.

Those are species that have psychoactive properties and are associated with various religions. They would include, but not be limited to:

*Psilocybin, also known as “magic mushrooms,” which grow all over the world

*Peyote, a small cactus from the North American desert which contains the psychoactive substance mescaline

*Iboga, a plant native to tropical areas that contains the psychoactive ibogaine

*Plants from South America containing the psychedelic dimethyltryptamine, also known as DMT

This bill would legalize the manufacture, creation, delivery, and possession of entheogenic species, as long as there is no exchange of money or valuables. Fees for counseling or spiritual guidance in association with the supervised use of an entheogenic plant or fungus would be allowed.

Click here to read Senate Bill 631. It was referred to the State Senate Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety.