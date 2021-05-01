Lawmakers want to make sure the COVID-19 vaccine isn’t mandatory

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Republican lawmakers in Lansing have introduced a bill to block rules that would make the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory.

House Bill 4736 is just two sentences long. It would block the Department of Health and Human Services from making or enforcing any rule that requires immunization against COVID-19.

This is not a blanket ban on rules that require vaccination. The bill specifically defines COVID-19 and would only ban rules requiring that specific vaccine.

COVID-19 vaccination rates took on new importance in Michigan this week when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that various steps to reopening the state will be tied to vaccination benchmarks.