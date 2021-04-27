Lawmakers would punish active shooter false alarms

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Active shooter alarms were invented to address an unfortunate reality in modern America. A new bill in Lansing wants to make sure they are taken seriously.

Republican State Representatives Thomas Albert and Julie Calley have introduced a bill that would make it a crime to pull one of those alarms falsely.

Active shooter alarms are installed in buildings similar to fire alarms. They are usually blue in color and are designed to be pulled if an active shooter incident is taking place. They can do things like summon the police, send notifications, lock internal doors, and initiate the building’s active shooter plan.

Under this bill, falsely pulling one of those alarms would be a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 and up to a year in jail.

Click here to read the bill for yourself. It has been referred to the Committee on Judiciary.