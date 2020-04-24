Lawn services back to work under Gov. Whitmer’s new order

The Governor’s new executive order– allows landscapers to return to work after weeks of being shut down.



But some are facing a new reality under the pandemic.

Land Visions Lawn in East Lansing has been closed for 6 weeks.



During that time, they had to make some lay-offs.



“That’s where the stress came in for us, was how fast will the money start dwindling.”



But, now that they are back open.



“Excited to get everyone back to work. Were ready, were ready to work safely. Were ready to get out there and get things done.”



When you see landscapers, the way they work might look a little different.



“The daily sanitizing, throughout the day, face mask, gloves at the gas stations, hand sanitizer in every truck. In fact, we have small hand sanitizer to put in everyone’s pocket.”



Something to keep in mind, for people who are ready to their Spring flowers in.



“We are behind and I have stressed this before. People just need to patient, because were going to get caught up. Were going to get caught up pretty quick. Working 6-7 days a week for the next few weeks, and then we’ll plan to get back on track.”



For Brian and all Lawn-Service companies across the state, today was a good day.