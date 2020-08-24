Lawsuits filed against Governor, Secretary of State

MASON, Mich. (WLNS)– A federal lawsuit was filed against Governor Gretchen Whitmer today, while Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson faces one filed at the state level.

The Election Integrity Fund and One Nation made the announcement in Mason on Monday. They accuse Benson of not following state election laws through expanding voting by absentee ballot. These groups also say Whitmer’s executive orders have been too ambiguous and overreaching during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state legislature already tried to sue the governor for her use of executive authority during the pandemic. The state Appeals Court sided with her late last week in a 2-1 vote and the case is expected to go to the state’s Supreme Court later this year.

Attorney Phill Kline says they plan to file a brief in support of the legislature’s lawsuit when the case makes it to the supreme court.

“This effort is not against responsible behavior, but it is for the constitutional lawmaking process,” Kline says. “A process that is transparent and invites all Americans to the table. This contrasts directly with one person making decisions behind closed doors, which thereby disenfranchises Michigan citizens and their elected legislature.”

Kline says the Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society has filed similar lawsuits in Minnesota and California already and plans to file others in Ohio, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.