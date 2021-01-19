LCC to assist with COVID-19 vaccine distribution

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Community College Emergency Management is working with the Ingham County Health Department in administering the COVID-19 vaccine at the MSU pavilion.

LCC employees will provide assistance in the registration process as people drive in to receive their vaccination.

“LCC is proud to provide this assistance,” said LCC Emergency Manager Carol Wolfinger in a press release. “Our graduates account for many of our region’s first responders, nurses, police and fire personnel, and many of our students are frontline workers. We are honored to participate in this encouraging step in our path toward recovery.”

Some LCC students and employees have begun receiving their vaccinations.

“Receiving the vaccine was a great experience for me, with no side effects,” said LCC Director of Police Bill French. “The drive through the MSU Pavilion was fast and efficient.”