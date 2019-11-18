Leaders back legislation that could expand regional transit

FILE – In this Nov. 21, 2018, file photo taken with a long exposure, traffic streaks across the John F. Kennedy Expressway at the start of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend in Chicago. The Transportation Security Administration said Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, that it expects to screen more than 26.8 million passengers from Nov. 22 through Dec. 2, a 4% increase over the comparable period last year. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

DETROIT (AP) – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, two county executives and a commissioner from Washtenaw County say they support proposed legislation that could lead to expanding regional transit.

Revisions to Michigan’s Municipal Partnership Act would allow Detroit and Wayne, Oakland and Washtenaw counties to enter into a transit agreement prior to a ballot proposal for a property tax increase. The bill is pending before the House Transportation committee.

Duggan, Washtenaw Commission Chair Jason Morgan, Wayne and Oakland executives Warren Evans and Dave Coulter said Monday they back the proposal which is pending before a House committee.

If approved, Wayne, Washtenaw, Oakland and Detroit would be able to work with a regional authority to negotiate a partnership. Macomb County could join later.

A tax for a regional transportation plan narrowly was voted down in 2016.