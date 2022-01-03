Lansing School District goes virtual for the week due to COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Beginning, Monday, Jan. 3 learning will be 100% virtual for the Lansing School District. This virtual learning comes as thousands of students are returning to class for the first day back from winter break.

Over the weekend, school district officials decided for learning to go virtual for the entire week due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Lansing students will begin their first day of class in 2022, similar to how they ended the school year in 2020, almost two years ago.

A press release put out by the Lansing School District on Saturday, Jan 1. said the entire school district would be online this week due to the high COVID-19 positivity rate.

According to the Ingham County Health Department, the current positivity rate for the county is just around 15%. The health department’s data also showcases over the past month, kids between the ages of 10 to 19 make up for about 13% of the county’s cases.

According to the release put out by the school district, these numbers played a large role in the decision.

Although students are at home this week, all teachers and staff will continue reporting in person.

The district put out a phone call over the weekend saying each family should have been contacted with details on how to obtain technology followed by this.

Surrounding school districts remain open. Some schools in East Lansing sent kids home over break with tests to ensure they have a classroom with no positive COVID-19 cases this morning.