Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Lee Chatfield announced he is resigning from the board of directors of South West Michigan First.

The former Michigan Speaker of the House cited his views on LGBTQ+ and religion for causing a division among the board of directors. He wrote, “and as a board of directors, to fit within this community and bring about cohesion with our partners, you deserve someone with a blank political slate that won’t bring about the division that I’ve unfortunately caused.”