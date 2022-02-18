LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Former Speaker of the House in Michigan Lee Chatfield’s wife, Stephanie, has now released a statement pushing back on her sister-in-law’s claims.

Lee Chatfield is under investigation for possible financial crimes as well as allegations of sexual assault from his brother’s wife.



In a statement released by her attorney, Stephanie acknowledges that her husband had an affair with her sister-in-law Rebekah, as well as other women.

She argues that the affair was consensual and did not begin when Rebekah was a minor, as she has claimed.

In addition to defending her husband and refusing specific details that Rebekah had made, Stephanie claims her sister-in-law suffers from hallucinations.

Rebekah’s attorney Jamie White responded saying Stephanie had reacted to the allegations against her husband “in the traditional way, by blaming the victim.”

You can read the whole statement from Jamie White on behalf of Rebekah below: