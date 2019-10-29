Legal Edge: Breaking down the Michigan vaping lawsuit

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – 33 people have died and nearly 1500 others have been hospitalized by a severe lung disease related to e-cigarettes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Earlier this month Michigan became the first state in the country to ban flavored e-cigarettes or vaping products however last week after that ban was in effect for only twelve days. A judge then reversed that ban. In the video above, we break down the lawsuit.

