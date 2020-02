JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) - Officials issued a recall on medical marijuana products which failed laboratory testing.

This recall affects marijuana products sold from Fuel 420 located in the 1200 block of Falahee Road in Jackson.

All cartridges will have a label that indicates the license number of the marijuana facility that sold the marijuana product as well as the METRC tag number assigned to the product in the statewide monitoring system.

METRC # 1A4050100001AF5000000026Cart 510 .6G Wedding Cake - FUEL 420Sold between April 3, 2019 and November 11, 2019