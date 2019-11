Wage increases and the right to form a union.

Those are the reasons hundreds of Mcdonald's workers took to the streets of Detroit and Flint today.

Jenna Rise from Mason is speaking out for a different reason.

Jenna used to work at the Mcdonalds on Cedar st in Mason.

She says she faced constant harrassment and was propositioned for sex by a co-worker.

She filed a class-action lawsuit against the company and the owners of the franchise.

She's asking for at least $5M in damages.

"I was constantly touched throughout my entire shift"

Jenna Ries started working at Mason Mcdonald's back in 2017.

She says that's when the harassment started and then went on for more than a year.

"It started, like I said, it started off little things like just touching me on the shoulder or something like that. And then it escalated. You know, I was constantly being groped, called horrible names." said Jenna Rise, former Mcdonalds employee.

Jenna claims a store manager repeatedly called her names and physically assaulted her.

Then she was forced to work with him for many months.

According to Jenna's lawyer, she did go to her general manager.