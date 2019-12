30-year-old Steven Washington sat silently as the judge told him he was guilty of the murder of 22-year-old Michigan State student Isai Berrones.

The shooting was on October 12th 2018. It happened at the 25 East Apartments on Abbot Road after a fight between two groups of people.​ Prosecutors say during the two-minute fight Washington pointed his gun at Berrones and shot the Michigan State student in the chest and left him to die. ​In closing arguments today, the defense called the case 'smoke and mirrors' with mistakes in the police report, untrustworthy testimony, and no physical evidence.