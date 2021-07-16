Legal Edge: Priest talks about Mi teen’s suicide at his funeral, family sues

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — Earlier this month the Michigan Court of Appeals upheld a decision to dismiss a lawsuit from a Michigan family who sued the Archdiocese of Detroit and a priest who delivered a sermon and their son’s funeral.

The family says the priest promised to keep the sermon uplifting and focus on the importance of kindness. But instead, the priest talked about the Monroe teen’s death being a suicide and how he had committed a sin against God that would have dire eternal consequences.

The family sued for Intentional Infliction of Emotional Distress and Misrepresentation, but the court ruled the suit should be dismissed.

It’s a decision that has a lot of people talking, so for this week’s Legal Edge, WLNS’ Chivon Kloepfer caught up with attorney Bryan Waldman from the Sinas Dramis Law Firm to get his take on the suit and why the family’s case was tossed.

Watch the video above.