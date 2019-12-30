Legal marijuana sales may spark Midwest interstate tension

CHICAGO (AP) – Illinois is joining Michigan as the only Midwestern states broadly allowing the sale and use of marijuana.

But consumers must be aware that cannabis remains illegal in surrounding states and can’t be transported over state lines.

Data from states that have permitted recreational marijuana sales and use for years suggests the new legal markets will draw customers from neighboring states, despite its continued illegal status under federal law.

Nonresidents can legally buy a limited amount of marijuana in Illinois and Michigan.

But retailers say they will warn customers to consider where it can be legally consumed and not to drive after using.