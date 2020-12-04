Legislation to update environmental maps of the Great Lakes clears the U.S. House

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) – The U.S. House approved a bipartisan bill today to update the Environmental Sensitivity Index (ESI) maps for the Great Lakes.

Those maps provide an accurate assessment of the Michigan shoreline that might be at risk of damage, including sensitive shoreline habitats, areas with endangered or threatened species, and widely-used community resources like public beaches and parks.

The bill passed today would update the Great Lakes ESI maps and require Congress to regularly update them in the future.

“The Great Lakes are not only an economic engine and treasured environmental resource – they are simply in our DNA as Michiganders,” said Sen. Gary Peters, who introduced the bill along with Republican Sen. Todd Young from Indiana.

“It is critical for Michigan and our entire country that protection efforts for the Great Lakes are provided the same resources and attention as other major bodies of water and shorelines. I applaud the House for passing my bipartisan legislation to help equip our scientists and researchers with more tools and data to protect our Great Lakes for generations to come.”

The Senate already passed the legislation, but the House made some technical changes to the legislation. That means it has to go back to the Senate to get approval before it reaches the president’s desk.