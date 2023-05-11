You may be able to use your tax forms to become an organ donor in the future.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Along with claiming your tax credits and deductions, you may be able to use your tax forms to become an organ donor in the future.

The Check Your Heart Act passed in the Michigan House of Representatives on Thursday.

If approved by the Senate and signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer before June, questions regarding your donor status will likely be on the state’s 2024 tax forms.

State representatives Felicia Brabec (D-Pittsfield Township), Cynthia Neeley (D-Flint) and Natalie Price (D-Berkley) introduced House Bills 4362, 4363 and 4364 in March.

The bills would create a new schedule on Michigan’s income tax forms for filers to opt into the donor registry.

If you’re already on the registry, there’s no need to register again, but it won’t do any harm.

Advocates said the proposed legislation is important because the numbers of those joining the organ donor registry have slowed significantly in recent years.

They say there are a number of reasons behind the slowing of registry.

“Michiganders are interacting with Secretary of State branch office clerks less frequently because of new schedules for driver’s license renewals,” said Racha Kardahji with Gift of Life Michigan.

“A bevy of new online services also means fewer trips to the Secretary of State, where 95% of new Donor Registry sign-ups take place,” Kardahji continued.

Advocates added that the legislation could save lives.

“For the nearly 2,400 patients waiting for a life-saving organ transplant, we hope this important legislation will move swiftly through the Senate,” said Dorrie Dils, president and CEO of Gift of Life Michigan.