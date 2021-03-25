Legislators call on MSU Board of Trustees to release Nassar files

FILE – In this Nov. 22, 2017, file photo, Larry Nassar, 54, appears in court for a plea hearing in Lansing, Mich. The government’s $4.5 million fine against Michigan State University in the Nassar sexual assault scandal is unprecedented. The U.S. Education Department has extraordinary leverage over schools that participate in federal student aid programs. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — A group of Michigan lawmakers is asking the Michigan State University Board of Trustees to release files relating to the Larry Nassar sexual misconduct scandal to Attorney General Dana Nessel.

The group of lawmakers, led by Democrat Julie Brixie and Senator Curtis Hertel are calling on the trustees to distribute 6,000 documents.

“Full transparency is essential to this investigation, and an impartial investigation is essential to restoring public trust. We owe it to the survivors, families, students, faculty, employees and the entire MSU community to have a full, transparent and impartial investigation completed. The MSU Board members have the opportunity to ensure this happens.” Julie Brixie

On the list of people who signed the letter are 47 House and Senate members.

A copy of the letter is featured below: