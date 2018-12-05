Legislature approves bills that would gut wage and paid sick leave laws

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) -- - The Republican-led Michigan Legislature has passed bills that would delay a minimum wage and scale back paid sick leave requirements.

In an unprecedented and controversial move during the lame duck session, the bills were legally endorsed by State Attorney General Bill Schuette on Tuesday, despite criticism that the action is unconstitutional.

The original proposal included increasing the minimum wage and getting rid of the lower minimum wage for employees who get tips, as well as letting all workers accrue paid sick time.

According to the Associated Press, the business community supports delaying the boost in the minimum wage to $12.05 until at least 2030 and limiting paid sick time requirements to employers with 50 or more workers. Opponents say the move is illegal and an insult to voters.

The State Senate introduced and approved the bills earlier this fall to keep them off the November ballot. This made it easier for lawmakers to change them later. Supporters of the original proposal are already planning to try to get it on the ballot again in 2020.

The fast-tracked legislation was pushed through on largely party-line votes. Changes were made at the request of Governor Snyder, but he has not yet announced if he will sign the bills into law.