Legislature blocks regulations of new cancer treatment

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan’s state Legislature blocked proposed regulations for a new gene therapy that can fight off some blood cancers, citing concerns that patients couldn’t access the treatment.

The Senate and House voted to reject the new rules Wednesday, over objections from Democrats who say no hearings were held and warn the move is unconstitutional.

The dispute involves the state Certificate of Need Commission’s unanimous vote for standards governing immune effector cell therapy.

Republicans say the rules are unnecessary and would force patients to travel hours to certain hospitals to get treatment. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says her administration is open to discussing whether different standards are needed but is concerned that the Legislature doesn’t have legal authority to override a decision made by medical experts.