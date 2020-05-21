Legislature loses court challenge to Whitmer over emergency powers

DETROIT (AP) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has prevailed in a high-stakes challenge from Republican lawmakers who sued over her authority to declare emergencies and order sweeping restrictions during the coronavirus outbreak.

A judge said a 1945 law cited by Whitmer, a Democrat, is not limited to local and regional emergencies only.

The House and Senate, which are controlled by Republicans, did not extend Whitmer’s disaster emergency declaration in late April but she acted anyway.

The Legislature preferred a 1976 statute that gives it a say in emergency declarations after 28 days. Indeed, the judge said the governor can’t use that law to extend emergencies without input from lawmakers.

Governor Whitmer’s office responded to the ruling this afternoon:

“Today’s decision recognizes that the Governor’s actions to save lives are lawful and her orders remain in place. She will continue to do what she’s always done: take careful, decisive actions to protect Michiganders from this unprecedented, global pandemic.” Partial statement from Gov. Whitmer’s office

The decision was a third time that a Court of Claims judge ruled in favor of Whitmer.

The other lawsuits were brought by residents, a business owner and a new group that has organized protests at the Capitol.

