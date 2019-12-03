Legislature sends Whitmer bill to lift ban on deer baiting

According to CBS 26 million people have reported getting their packages stolen in 2018.

If you're looking to not be part of that statistic, were here for you with 6 ways to avoid porch pirates.

1.) Make a delivery request to make sure your packages are in a secure area.

"You can say leave it by the back door, leave it by the garage, leave it in the backyard or the back porch." Said Sabrina Todd, USPS Postal Administrator.

2.) Work with your neighbors. Taking their packages off their porch, can make sure your package gets in the right hands while you're not home.

3.) Get your Amazon purchases delivered to an Amazon locker. There is hub located at the Whole Foods in East Lansing. When your package is delivered you'll receive a 6 digit code. It will then be ready for pick up.

4.) Make arrangements to have your package held at the post office. It might be more effort going to pick it up, but you know it will be secured.

5.) Have it delivered to your work. You don't have to risk your package sitting on your front porch for hours.

6.) With the help of technology, pay attention to your tracking information.

"It'll show you an approximation of when your delivery is going to be made." Todd added.

While the method wont prevent porch pirates, it'll help you stay up to date on it's path.