Legislature set to return to act on COVID relief

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield today said they would meet soon to discuss relief options for Michiganders after the recent Supreme Court ruling on emergency actions:

“In the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling, there are a number of time-sensitive issues that will require legislative action. We are meeting as soon as possible to take that action to keep Michigan families safe from COVID-19 and the effect it has had on our state.

The Senate plans to return to session Thursday, October 8th, to vote on legislation and send bills to the House. The House plans to meet on Tuesday, October 13th, which would be the first day the chamber could consider legislation started in the Senate. We will do everything we can to make sure the people of Michigan have peace of mind about the state’s response and about their future.

The exact legislative agenda has yet to be determined, but the Senate and House are working together right now to review the governor’s numerous executive orders and determine which issues require immediate attention. While the governor spends her time on the campaign trail and taking political jabs at legislative partners, we are putting together a smarter plan of action to provide certainty to Michigan families and move this state forward.”