Legoland Discovery Center re-opens in Auburn Hills

AUBURN HILLS, MI – Legoland Discovery Center in Auburn Hills re-opened their doors again.
There will be enhanced safety precautions for all visitors, like social distancing rules, limited capacity, 2 hour play times, and strict cleaning protocols.
There will also be Legos set aside just for families.
The center says they will be giving free tickets to health care heroes.
