Lenawee Co. officials recover man from local lake

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a man was pulled out of Wamplers Lake in Brooklyn just after 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Darius Amir Sanders from Youngstown, Ohio.

Deputies say on Friday just after 6 p.m., the Lenawee County Central Dispatch received a call of a possible drowning on Wamplers Lake in the area of Jerry’s Pub in Brooklyn.

Deputies say that three males and two females were on a pontoon boat when Sanders jumped into the water to swim.

A witness on the boat saw Sanders in distress and jumped in the water to help him, but was unable to reach him as he went under the water.

By the time witnesses reached the area, Sanders could not be located.

Lenawee County Sheriff’s deputies began their search for Sanders on Friday evening, continued the search Saturday morning, and found Sanders Sunday morning.

The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Marine Unit and Dive Team, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Dive Team, Lenawee County Air Truck, LCA, and the DNR assisted in the search.

