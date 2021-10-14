Leslie community comes together to honor fallen hero

LESLIE, Mich. (WLNS)—Underneath a flag held high in the Leslie sky Korean war veteran Sgt. William Cavender was guided to his final resting place. It’s a story that spans nearly 65 years. Cavender was reported missing in action after his unit was attacked in North Korea in the late 1950s. His remains never found, but thanks to science and help from the MIA accounting agency he was finally able to come home.

For Cavender’s younger sisters Marylyn and Frances, seeing the overwhelming support from the community is a moment they say gave them goosebumps.

“It’s like ok we’re doing this today and you see and realize what’s really going on. It’s awesome,” said Cavender’s sister, Marylyn Shepard.

Coming to show their support were people like Rick Hayes who led the American Legion carrying American flags.

“Anytime we have a fallen brother or hero or anything like that. That’s what the legion riders are all about and supporting our veterans. So, it’s always an honor to come out and do something like this,” said Hayes.

The sisters say they hope today shows that the sacrifices made for this country are never forgotten.

“I want people to especially the military to feel like what they’ve done is worth it,” said Shepard.

And they know their brother was looking down on them.

“We feel that he was watching with mom and dad in their lawn chairs with God and watching this whole thing.”

With the folding of the flag, a firing cannon, and one final salute Cavender’s family received a final moment of closure.