Leslie plant closing down; leaves town outreach center homeless

Nearly 60 people in Leslie will lose their jobs, when JD Norman Industries also known as the Leslie plant shuts down at the end of the month. The Leslie Outreach Center which operates a community food pantry and resource center will also lose its building.

In a letter sent to the mayor of Leslie, the auto parts supply says it recently lost one of it’s biggest customers, General Motors.

JD Norman said the company had hoped to delay the closure but was unable to do so.

Leslie outreach is also losing something, its home. The director tells me that JD Norman owns the building and with the company closing down, the outreach center has to find a new location at the end of the month.



“It’s a struggle because we’re so short on time. We don’t have time to find a location,” said Carolyn Hook, Director of Leslie Outreach.



Hook says for the past 21 years, nearly 50 families have relied on this outreach center each month.

They provide free food, clothes, cleaning supplies and resources. Finding a new location to house the pantry in a short amount of time is going to be a challenge.



“We’re hoping we don’t have to shut down temporarily, we’re going to do the best we can to continue to serve the community of Leslie,” she said.

The Outreach center is looking for a location to house the food pantry, and resource center. They plan on selling the donated clothes they have to raise money for the move.

As for the Leslie plant, Hook says she sympathizes with the JD Norman employees.



“I feel very bad for them you know… I’m sure they’ll bounce back and find something they can do,” she said.

Employees did not want to speak on camera but many of them did say losing their job is unfortunate and they have no choice but to keep pushing.

If you would like to help Leslie Outreach visit their facebook.