LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The clock is ticking for one lucky man or woman to claim their $1 million Powerball prize.

On May 5, 2021, a winning Powerball ticket was purchased from the Warren Market on Mound Rd. in Warren, Mich.

The golden ticket matched the five white balls drawn: 16-23-28-40-63.

In order to claim the prize, the winner should reach out to the Michigan Lottery Player Relations Division at 517-373-1237.

The winner has until 4:45 p.m. on May 5 to claim their million-dollar prize.

If the prize goes unclaimed, the money will go towards the Michigan’s School Aid Fund.