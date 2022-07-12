LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — The Liberty Township Fire Department (LTFD) is still battling a raging fire that broke out at the Liberty Landfill early Tuesday morning.

The LTFD initially responded to reports of the fire at 3:30 a.m.

Fire crews were able to contain the fire by 6:30 a.m., but are still working to put out flames on the ground.

Heavy flames and smoke filled the air to the East at the Landfill, which is South of Jackson.

According to LTFD Chief Brandon Hughes, one of the cells caught on fire that had a large amount of scrap materials inside, adding fuel to the flames.

Hughes told 6 News that no one was hurt, and there wasn’t any building damage.

Hughes says, his crews next step is throwing sand onto the fire, to help put it out.