Licensed Beverage Association expects two-week delay for indoor dining

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – According to officials with the Michigan Licensed Beverage Association, they believe restaurants in the state of Michigan will need to wait even longer to offer indoor dining service again.

The group released a statement on Facebook saying they spoke with the governor’s office and the new reopening date will likely take place on February 1, 2021.

They also said they expect Governor Whitmer to make a formal announcement on Wednesday.

The association adds that while it’s disappointed that dining rooms will be closed for another two weeks, it is encouraging that there is a light at the end of the tunnel.