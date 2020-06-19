Lieutenant Governor, activists meet virtually to tackle systemic racism

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Many people look to Juneteenth as a time to celebrate how far the country as come since the days of slavery. Today a group of activists met virtually to discuss what progress still needs to be made.

In the weeks leading up to Juneteenth groups around the country have called for reform in different systems including education, housing and criminal justice. Members of Detroit Action held a virtual forum to talk about what that change looks like and how they can make it happen.

Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist also joined the Zoom call to talk about his work in criminal justice reform and how he hopes to move Michigan towards equity in his role as an elected official.

“I think that every call for justice is a call for equity,” he says. “It’s really a call for re-prioritizing of investment. It’s a call for experiencing safety in its truest and broadest sense.”