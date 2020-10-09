Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist to Trump “just stop”

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II responded to Donald Trump’s Twitter comments criticizing Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Lieutenant Gilchrist defended Governor Whitmer and said to Pres. Trump, “Just stop. Enough is enough. You are a threat to the safety of every American.”

President Trump wrote on Twitter Thursday night responding to Governor Whitmer’s criticism of him in handling the pandemic and issue of white supremacy in the U.S. by saying “Governor Whitmer of Michigan has done a terrible job…”

Gov. Whitmer responded to Pres. Trump on Twitter with a link to her address of the administration’s failure to follow the science in combating the COVID-19 pandemic. In that same address, Whitmer said President Trump served as a catalyst for hate groups.

“Hate groups heard the president’s words not as a rebuke, but as a rallying cry,” Whitmer said. “When our leaders speak, their words matter. They carry weight. When our leaders meet, encourage or fraternize with domestic terrorists, they legitimize their actions and they are complicit. When they stoke and contribute to hate speech, they are complicit.”

