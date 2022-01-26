Lieutenant Governor previews Wednesdays State of the State address

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — 6 News caught up with Lieutenant Garlin Gilchrist on Wednesday, Jan. 26, before the 2022 State of the State address Governor Gretchen Whitmer is holding later this evening.

The 2022 State of the State address will be held at 7 p.m.

The governors office says, during this address, she will share her vision for Michigan and lay out new policy proposals, she says will put Michiganders first.

The governor will also speak on the progress the state has made along with the kitchen-table issues that matter most to working families.

During the program, state officials will pay tribute to the victims, families, and entire Oxford community with a painting by an Oxford student.

If you’re interested in this update, you can watch the event live on WLNS at 7 p.m.