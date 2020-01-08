Life in prison: Man guilty of hatchet murder sentenced

UPDATE: The man found guilty of the hatchet murder of a Lansing man will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Jacob Ficher, 27, was found guilty last year of killing Ammar Al-Yassar in February 2019.

Today he was sentenced to life without parole for First-degree premeditated murder and life without parole for conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

At today’s sentencing the victim’s sister told the court that Ficher has destroyed her life and her family’s life.

Prior to sentencing, Judge Joyce Draganchuk told Ficher that the mandatory life in prison sentence was appropriate and Ficher is a “man with no conscience”.

In November a jury deliberated just over two hours before returning the guilty verdict. Ficher was guilty on two charges: First-degree premeditated murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Al-Yasari was killed in his home in Holt. After a two-week-long jury trial, the jury heard closing arguments on Tuesday, Nov. 19th, 2019.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Bill Crino called the murder “senseless” and “brutal.”

“Ammar Al-Yasari sustained 24 chop wounds to his head his neck and his face. He was hit from back to front. He was hit from front to back, left to right, right to left, upward, and even downward into his face. Ammar’s head was like a bag of legos in his hand, that’s how fractured, that’s how destroyed his skull was,” Crino said in his closing argument.

Ficher had a relationship with Ammar Al-Yasari’s wife, B’Dour Al-Yasari, at the time of the murder. On Monday, Nov. 18th, Ficher testified in his trial and admitted to the crime.

B’Dour Al-Yasari is facing murder charges as well.