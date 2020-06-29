Lighting fireworks this week? Here’s what you need to know

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Police are expecting more people to set off fireworks as they celebrate the Fourth of July holiday at home.

People in Lansing can set off their fireworks starting Monday morning at 11 a.m. according to part of a city ordinance that defines what days and times people can light them during certain holidays.

Lansing police say they are prepared to respond to any and all calls about violations of that ordinance.

You can light fireworks in Lansing from Monday June 29th to Saturday July 4th, from 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. each night. Police are asking everyone to stick to that time frame.

If you do hear fireworks outside of that time and want to make a report, Community Police Officer Anthony VandeVoorde says you should include as much detail as possible.

“The biggest things that we have to deal with when we’re trying to enforce the law is where it’s coming from. A lot of times, by the time we receive those complaints, we get to the location, they’ve already shot them off or they’re already out of the area,” he says. “So particularly an address. If you know specifically what address they’re coming from, then that way we can even follow up afterwards and speak to the homeowners and inform them of the city ordinance if they’re not aware of it.”

If you plan on lighting fireworks, make sure you keep a bucket of water nearby to put them out safely and check your local ordinances to see what times you can set them off.