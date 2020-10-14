Limited licensed psychologists protest at Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) Dozens of limited license psychologists gathered in front of the state Capitol because they wanted to be recognized like other counselors and therapists.

They said they need help from the state because right now, many of them can’t renew their licenses to continue practicing.

The state department of licensing and regulatory affairs changed its policy in 2016 and is not allowing limited license psychologists to renew their licenses because many insurance plans will not accept them.