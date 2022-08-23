INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail has confirmed with 6 News that she will be stepping down from her role and heading into retirement in the near future.

Vail led the charge against COVID-19 in Ingham County, holding weekly briefings and constantly giving updates to local and state-wide news outlets.

When discussing her retirement date, Vail said she is planning on February but said it could be sooner.

Vail graduated from the University of Georgia and previously spent time on the west side of Michigan, working for Kalamazoo County and Western Michigan University.