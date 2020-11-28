BREAKING: Lions Fire Heach Coach Matt Patricia, GM Bob Quinn

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS)— The Detroit Lions have fired Head Coach Matt Patricia, and General Manager Bob Quinn.

The organization announced the move on social media Saturday afternoon.

Patricia spent three seasons with the Lions following a successful run as defensive coordinator for the New England Patriots. Detroit failed to make the postseason in each of those seasons.

The Lions currently have a record of of 4-7, following a Thanksgiving day loss to the Huston Texans.