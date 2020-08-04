Lions: QB Matthew Stafford does not have COVID-19

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – One of the biggest stars in the NFL, quarterback Matthew Stafford, “does NOT have COVID-19,” according to a press release from the Detroit Lions.

Statement from the Detroit Lions pic.twitter.com/3C9jVHGbQV — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 4, 2020

Today, Matthew Stafford was removed from the COVID-IR list and onto the Active Roster.

NFL/NFLPA protocols force athletes to sit out until they receive two negative tests.



“To be clear, Matthew does NOT have COVID-19 and never has had COVID-19 and the test in question was a False-Positive,” adds the press release. It goes on to say Matthew’s family has also been tested and everyone is negative.

The Detroit Lions announced today that CB Justin Coleman and QB Matthew Stafford have been activated from Reserve/COVID-19. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 4, 2020

The Lions began strength and conditioning yesterday at the team training facility in Allen Park. Team practices begin August 12 with padded workouts scheduled to begin August 17.