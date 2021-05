CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A hazmat situation occurred on 127 near Taft Rd. just south of St. Johns. The incident took place around 11:30 a.m. and the highway is closed in both directions.

A semi-truck was carrying hazardous materials rolled over. Lansing hazmat was on the scene and officials asked for 800 yards of distance on both sides.

<<<This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.>>>