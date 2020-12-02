Liquor licenses and permits suspended for three Michigan businesses for violating emergency order

LANSING, MICH. (WLNS) — The Michigan Liquor Control Commission (MLCC) has issued emergency suspensions of the liquor licenses and permits held by three Michigan businesses in Lakeview, Houghton and St. Joseph.

Licensees’ multiple violations of the current Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Emergency Order include: allowing non-residential, in-person gatherings; providing in-person dining; failure to require face coverings for staff and patrons; and failure to prohibit patrons from congregating.

“This pandemic has taken a toll on all of us – from schoolteachers and students to frontline workers and caregivers, we are all feeling the effects of COVID-19. Business owners are no exception,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel. “But the state has an obligation to protect the public health and welfare, and the emergency public health orders and the associated closures are needed to save lives. My office is working closely with the Commission as it exercises its duties and we are prepared to act to ensure the state upholds its responsibility to protect the lives of our residents.”

MLCC Commissioners ordered emergency suspensions of the liquor licenses and permits held by:

1) Chapz Roadhouse, LLC d/b/a Chapz Roadhouse located at 9950 N. Greenville Rd., Lakeview. The Commission issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C, and Specially Designated Merchant (SDM) liquor licenses, and Sunday Sales (P.M.) Permit on November 25, 2020.

2) KMPD, Inc. d/b/a Rock House/Mine Shaft located at 915 Razorback, Houghton. The Commission issued an emergency suspension order of the Class C and SDM liquor licenses with a Specific Purpose Permits (Food and Bowling), Outdoor Service Area Permit, Sunday Sales (P.M.) Permit, Extended Hours Permit, Additional Bar and Dance-Entertainment Permits, on November 25, 2020.

The above-named licensees are scheduled to appear before an Administrative Law Judge on December 4, 2020, for a virtual hearing via Zoom, to determine whether this summary suspension should continue, or other fines and penalties should be imposed.

3) ASJJ Hotel Properties, Inc. d/b/a Silver Beach Hotel located at 100 Main St. St. Joseph. The Commission issued an emergency suspension order of the B Hotel License with a Specific Purpose Permit (Food), Sunday Sales (P.M. Permit), and Dance/Entertainment Permits on December 1, 2020.

The above-named licensee is scheduled to appear before an Administrative Law Judge on December 11, 2020, for a virtual hearing via Zoom, to determine whether this summary suspension should continue, or other fines and penalties should be imposed.

“The Commission’s Enforcement team is working diligently to ensure that licensees are compliant with the MDHHS most recent Gatherings and Face Mask Order which took effect on November 18, 2020, and remains in effect until December 8, 2020,” said LARA Director Orlene Hawks. “Any licensed establishment that is in violation of the MDHHS emergency order will be held strictly accountable and risk suspension or revocation of its license.”

Since September 2020, the MLCC has suspended liquor licenses of an additional six establishments located in Newaygo, Fremont, Fenton, Muskegon Heights, Conklin, and Grand Rapids for violations of the emergency and executive orders due to the pandemic.

Licensees are strictly prohibited from allowing indoor gatherings, as defined by the MDHHS Gatherings and Face Mask Order, on their licensed premises. Further, these prohibited gatherings held without requiring patrons to wear face masks pose an immediate threat to the health, safety, and welfare of the public. Allowing this activity to continue could create additional outbreaks of COVID-19.

All licensees must not only comply with the MDHHS Orders, but also local health department orders, and local ordinances regarding reduced occupancy rates and social distancing protocols related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The public can report any suspected non-compliance issue at an establishment directly to the MLCC. The MLCC’s Enforcement Division, on behalf of the Commission, investigates all complaints relative to allegations of violations of the Code, Rules and Executive Orders, especially during this COVID-19 pandemic.

The public may file a complaint with the MLCC Enforcement Division online or by calling the MLCC Enforcement hotline, toll-free, at 866-893-2121. MLCC’s website at www.michigan.gov/lcc provides information on the MDHHS Emergency Order, indoor service restrictions, face mask requirements and Frequently Asked Questions for restaurants and bars.

To date, there have been more than 366,200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan, resulting in more than 9,300 deaths. Michigan’s COVID-19 daily death average has quadrupled in the last five weeks. Hospitalizations are continuing to rise. Michigan’s COVID-19 daily death average has quadrupled in the last five weeks. The MDHHS November 15, 2020 Order states that the recent “sharp rise in new [COVID-19] infections suggests that the state is entering the most challenging phase of the pandemic thus far” and that “the COVID-19 pandemic continues to constitute an epidemic in Michigan.”

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.