Here’s a list of Lansing-area school districts starting 100% online instruction today

Today, dozens of schools and thousands of students in the greater Lansing area will start the fall semester, most doing so 100% online and not in the classroom due to coronavirus.

Those schools include schools in East Lansing, Jackson and Portland, with Lansing Christian the exception and starting in-person classes later this morning.

Originally, Jackson schools were supposed to be open for in-person instruction, but that has been pushed back until at least Sept. 8.

As for Lansing Christian, school officials say they will begin in-person instruction and will follow all social CDC guidelines with a mandatory mask policy in place.