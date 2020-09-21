LIVE: 8th Congressional candidates face off in 6 News debate

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Michigan’s 8th Congressional District has for years been a Republican stronghold.

Stretching from Ingham County east, it is made up of urban, suburban and agricultural areas, including Livingston and Ingham counties and sections of Oakland County.

In 2018 Democrat Elissa Slotkin won a tough race against Republican Mike Bishop and brought the district across the aisle.

Now the first-term congressperson is facing a challenge for the seat.

Republican Paul Junge successfully navigated through the August Primary to earn his place on November 3 ballot.

It’s time for the two to meet head-to-head in their first debate.

The debate moderator is 6 News anchor Sheri Jones.

You can watch 6 News Capital Correspondent Tim Skubick analyze that debate when it’s over, exclusively Here at wlns.com.