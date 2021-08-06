LIVE: Anti-vaccine mandate rally underway in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– As states, companies, and governing bodies discuss the idea of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, those against them want to make their voice heard at the Michigan Capitol.

Hundreds gathered Friday afternoon at the Capitol steps around 3 p.m. for what is scheduled to be a two-hour rally.

According to the 6 News team on the scene, more than 200 people made the trek to the Capitol for the event, many carrying signs, and American flags.

According to a flyer released by the organizers, Michigan doctors, healthcare workers, university staff, and students will attend and share their opinion on vaccine mandates. The flyer also says Michigan legislators and attorneys will also speak about calls to action, next steps, and possible solutions.





The group “Stand up Michigan & Fight For Medical Freedom” organized the rally.